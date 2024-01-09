Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $275,000 Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHEF. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,200,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,944,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 94.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 464,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 225,332 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 814,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 82,024 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.2% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 2.12. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.19 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHEF. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.