Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $283,000 Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dine Brands Global news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at $827,455.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dine Brands Global news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at $827,455.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,999.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $730.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

