Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $300,000 Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Medifast were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 416.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 30,800.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 73.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 223.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.10. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $232.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

