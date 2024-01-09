Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $300,000 Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Medifast were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 416.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 30,800.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 73.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 223.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medifast Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.
