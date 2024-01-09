Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mativ were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATV. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $30,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $20,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $20,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $10,047,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $9,899,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

MATV opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.20 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.70%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

