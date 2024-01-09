Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. CWM LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 87.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 169.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 452.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $77.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

