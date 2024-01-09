Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 1.8 %

TKO Group stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.08.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Further Reading

