Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,491 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's holdings in Safehold were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,183 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $10,264,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,135,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,135,000 after acquiring an additional 876,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,104,000 after acquiring an additional 645,322 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after acquiring an additional 443,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SAFE opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $36.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a current ratio of 38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -9.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Safehold Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

