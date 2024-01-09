Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth about $21,536,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 131,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 87.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $2,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SLP opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $244,360.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,361 shares of company stock worth $3,264,177 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

