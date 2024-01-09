Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,273 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $5,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Heartland Express by 118.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 20,062 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $265,019.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 256,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,931.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 20,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $265,019.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 256,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,931.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,516.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 297,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,327. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.3 %

Heartland Express stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $295.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

