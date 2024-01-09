Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,314 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPM opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average of $151.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $173.38.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
