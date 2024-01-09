Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,314 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average of $151.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $173.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.