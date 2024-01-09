Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,868 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 118,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of INVA opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

