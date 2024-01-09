Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 194 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Powell Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $97.63.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.71. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $208.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

