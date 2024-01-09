Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 237 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USNA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of USNA opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $976.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

