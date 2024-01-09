Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 333 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth $1,804,000. EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 29.6% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 920,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after buying an additional 26,280 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SAH opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.24%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

