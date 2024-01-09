Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,589 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.60 million, a PE ratio of -79.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

