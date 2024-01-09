Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 481 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $873.04 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.72%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

