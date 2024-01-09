Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 677 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after buying an additional 194,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,511,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 768,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles Protell sold 13,557 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $561,530.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,670,793.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $977,965. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.38 million. Research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

