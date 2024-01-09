Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 952 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,778,000 after acquiring an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 189,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 292,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,329.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $306,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.07. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $49.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

