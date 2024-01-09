Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after buying an additional 1,427,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $20,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,602,000 after buying an additional 907,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 205.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 778,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $761.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

View Our Latest Report on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.