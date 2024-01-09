Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PRA Group by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PRA Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 848.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group Stock Down 1.3 %

PRA Group stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $43.34.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

