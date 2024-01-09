Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,313,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,909,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MarineMax by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Stock Performance

MarineMax stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $807.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

