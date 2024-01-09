Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Titan International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 800.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Titan International by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $899.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.07 million. Titan International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

