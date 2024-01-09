Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

