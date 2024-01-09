Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28,109.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,306 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $522.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $151.41 and a 52-week high of $522.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.