Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 147,260 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 110.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,052 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 147,260 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 10,512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 17.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $226.41 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.35.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

