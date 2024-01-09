Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $120.09 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 101.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,801 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.4% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $120,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.
Apple Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Apple stock opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.13 and a 200 day moving average of $184.48.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
