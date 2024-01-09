Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,742 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $226.41 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.