Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $226.41 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.11 and a 200-day moving average of $344.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

