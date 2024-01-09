Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $226.41 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

