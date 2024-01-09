Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9 %

Microsoft stock opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $226.41 and a 12-month high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

