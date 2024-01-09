Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Microsoft
In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Microsoft Stock Performance
MSFT opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.11 and a 200-day moving average of $344.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $226.41 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microsoft Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.
