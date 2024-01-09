Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $226.41 and a 1-year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

