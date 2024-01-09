Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $226.41 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

