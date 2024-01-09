Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Acquires 110 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JPM opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $497.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average is $151.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.