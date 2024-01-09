My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 56,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.83 and a 12 month high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

