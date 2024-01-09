Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock Holdings Cut by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Myers Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Myers Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYE shares. StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Myers Industries stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $698.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Myers Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.