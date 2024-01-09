New Hampshire Trust Sells 2,436 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.5% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

