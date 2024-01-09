New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 893,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,278 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NYMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $768.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -43.01%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

