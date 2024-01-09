Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $172.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day moving average is $155.10. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

