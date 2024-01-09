Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $226.41 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.