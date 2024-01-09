NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lowered by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $215,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $522.53 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $151.41 and a 12-month high of $522.75. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.93.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

