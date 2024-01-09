NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.7% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 6.4 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $522.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.41 and a fifty-two week high of $522.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

