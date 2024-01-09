NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.5% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 8,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

NVDA opened at $522.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $151.41 and a 52 week high of $522.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

