NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $522.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $151.41 and a one year high of $522.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

