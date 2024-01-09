NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 6.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $522.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.41 and a fifty-two week high of $522.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

