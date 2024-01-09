One Day In July LLC Acquires 638 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.83 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day moving average is $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,019 shares of company stock valued at $22,756,677 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

