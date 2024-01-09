Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $1.59 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $226.41 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

