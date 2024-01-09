Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.60

Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as low as $9.93. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 24,601 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCYO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $242.10 million, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 76.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,393,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 603,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 249,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 2.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 586,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,396 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

