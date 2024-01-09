QV Investors Inc. Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $388.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

