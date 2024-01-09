Raymond James & Associates Acquires 188 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $25,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.69.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

